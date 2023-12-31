Inside Donald Trump's ongoing ballot battles

Efforts remain to keep former President Donald Trump off the 2024 state ballots under the Constitution's insurrection clause. But ultimately, the decision could come down to the U.S. Supreme Court.

On Thursday, California's Secretary of State declined to remove Trump from the state's presidential primary ballot after prominent California Democrats tried to have him removed under the 14th Amendment.

Shirley Weber, a Democrat, wrote: "It is more critical than ever to safeguard elections in a way that transcends political divisions."

But both Maine and Colorado have moved to eliminate Trump from their 2024 ballots under the 14th Amendment's insurrection clause.

It bars U.S. officials from holding future office who have "engaged in insurrection" or have "given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof."

Trump is facing state and federal charges related to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol and his attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

On Thursday, Maine's secretary of state, Shenna Bellows, became the first state official to ever remove a presidential candidate under the 14th Amendment.

"I'm mindful that no Secretary of State has ever deprived a candidate of ballot access under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, but no presidential candidate has ever engaged in an insurrection under Section 3 of 14th,” said Democratic Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows.

Maine's decision as well as Colorado's have been put on hold for now while the legal process plays out pending potential appeals.

"The radicals in Colorado who control every level of state government, to include the court system, have created a constitutional crisis the likes of which we haven't seen since the Civil War. They are literally trying to take away people's choices in an election,” said Dave Williams, Chairman of the Colorado GOP.

