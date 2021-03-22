Inflatable Sofa Pool Float Is Perfect For Lounging

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If you are fortunate enough to have a pool at home, you probably spend most warm days splashing and swimming in the water. Sometimes, however, doing laps requires just a little too much energy. Wouldn’t it be nice to take your couch to the pool and lounge around on it?

Well, now you can basically do just that. The Solstice Aqua Sofa with Instaflate System is an inflatable sofa made to float on a pool or lake. The large float has a cozy nylon fabric top, so bare skin won’t stick to the surface, and it features a wraparound backrest so you can comfortably sit or recline while drifting around on the water.

The sofa comes with three inflatable pillows in the same white and blue stripe design, so you can prop yourself up and read a book or keep an eye on the kids.

When deflated, it fits easily into its own carrying bag, so even if you have to trek to the pool or beach, there’s no problem bringing it along with you. And the sofa comes with a pump that runs on 4D batteries (not included), so you won’t find yourself huffing and puffing while trying to blow up the float.

Measuring 68 inches by 36 inches, the oversized lounger is ample enough to hold two to three people with ease. Besides being an enjoyable pool float, the sofa can also work as a poolside lounger for reading, relaxing and sunbathing. You can currently snag the Solstice Aqua Sofa on Amazon for $124.99.

Another reliable source for massive — and whimsical — inflatable floats is Sam’s Club. The wholesale retailer offers a unique selection of floats that can fit a whole group of people, like a giant airplane float with a capacity of up to six passengers, and this colorful zebra float that features a built-in cooler and cupholders.

Both of those six-passenger floats are $169.98 at Sam’s Club.

Are you ready to lounge on the water in an inflatable float this summer?

