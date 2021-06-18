Inflatable pool is big enough for adults and is on sale for $32 right now

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Summer is rolling in, and the season is already rearing its fiery head. When you want to get the family outside for some fresh air and vitamin D but are concerned about scorching temps, one option is to spend some time in the pool. No pool? No problem. Amazon has you covered with a puncture-resistant wading pool for less than it might cost to stay inside and order pizza.

Right now, the Jasonwell Inflatable Kiddie Pool is marked down from about $70 to $36.10, but if you enter the promo code AKOCSPB8 at checkout, the price dips even more, and you’ll only pay $32.49.

Of course, the word “kiddie” in the name lets you know right away that you’re not going to be able to swim laps or do cannonballs into this pool. However, for less than $35, it is an excellent option for young kids or lounging with a cold drink in the backyard.

The circular pool is 18.5 inches deep and 80.7 inches in diameter, providing ample room for parents and kids to sit, soak and splash. It is constructed with three durable layers of polyester mesh between laminated, heavy-gauge PVC, which makes the pool anti-scratch, puncture-resistant and sun damage-proof.

It is free of naphthalene, lead and harmful chemicals, meeting government standards required for international children’s toys.

Setup is easy as well. Place the pool in a relatively clean, level spot in your yard, cleared of rocks, debris or anything else that might make it unstable or uncomfortable. Spread out the deflated pool and smooth away wrinkles as much as possible.

Next, inflate the ring around the top of the pool (you can employ your own lung power, but we recommend using a portable air pump or an air compressor).

Once the ring is fully inflated, fill the pool using your garden hose, pulling out any remaining wrinkles as it fills. Thanks to the inflated ring, the pool will rise as it fills with water.

All that’s left to do is to slip into your swimsuits and dip into the pool.

Get the Jasonwell Inflatable Kiddie Pool on Amazon (and don’t forget to use the promo code AKOCSPB8 at checkout).

