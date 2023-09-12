How to get free fries at Wendy’s through Sept. 17

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Wendy’s is offering up a chance to get a free order of French fries right now.

Now through Sept. 17, you can get a free any-size order of the restaurant’s Hot & Crispy Fries with a purchase when you order through the Wendy’s app. If you do not already have a Wendy’s account, you will need to download the app and create one before placing your order.

The deal is good with any purchase. You can order a sandwich to go along with your fries or order something smaller, such as a drink or a Frosty to dip them in.

The deals this September don’t end with just free fries, however, as Wendy’s is also offering a free soft drink with any purchase from Sept. 25-Oct. 1 when ordering in the app.

You’ll find additional discounts in the app all this month, ending Sept. 30. They include $2 off any Premium Combo each week, $2 off any Breakfast Combo each week and $3 off any order of $15 or more every day.

If you prefer having your Wendy’s delivered and you’re a DoorDash DashPass Member, you can get free Queso Fries with a purchase of $20 or more every Wednesday through Nov. 8. Members can also enjoy $5 off $20 with the purchase of Loaded Nachoâ¯Sandwich or Queso Fries every weekend through Oct. 1.

Grubhub+ members can also save 30% on orders of $20 orâ¯more now through Sept. 17.

Wendy’s new Loaded Nacho Sandwiches and Queso Fries hit the menu last month for spicy food fans.

The Loaded Nacho Cheeseburger is made with cheese, roasted poblano queso, spicy corn and tortilla strips, spicy chipotle sauce, lettuce and tomato. There’s also a Loaded Nacho Chicken Sandwich with the same toppings. Meanwhile, the Queso Fries feature roasted poblano queso and shredded cheddar cheese.

Now would also be a good time to try Wendy’s new Pumpkin Spice Frosty, which will be on the menu for a limited time this fall.

It has the same texture as other Frosty flavors, but this chilly new treat includes hints of pumpkin and spices like cinnamon and nutmeg.

Will you be heading to Wendy’s to score some deals or try some new treats?

