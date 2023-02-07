The Rainbow Festival is back for its 20th annual celebration in Phoenix

PHOENIX — The 20th annual Rainbow Festival will be held April 1 and 2 in downtown Phoenix.

Arizona’s largest annual LGBTQ+ community street fair is free, open to the public, and family and pet friendly.

Saturday’s headliner for the event is renowned drag performer Lady Bunny. Sunday will feature Niki Haris, former Madonna backing vocalist, and Venus D Lite, season three's RuPaul’s Drag Race contestant.

Multiple performances will be featured throughout the weekend highlighting local and national talent.

Additionally, attendees can expect food trucks, activities, local businesses, and community organization engagements.

The Heritage Square Historic District will hold the event from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. both days.

The theme of the community street fair this year is “Express Yourself!”

For more information about the event click here.