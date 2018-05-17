Air traffic controllers union warns of delays amid controller shortage

DENVER - The nation’s air traffic control system is losing controllers faster than it can hire people, according to the Air Traffic Controllers union.
“If we don't have enough controllers to open all the positions and we have to combine up positions we have to reduce the capacity,” said Paul Rinaldi, the union’s president.
He says the effects of not enough controllers have affected flights in the past.
"We have seen some situations last summer where we didn't have enough controllers at the facility where airlines did cancel flights," he said. "Right now we're at a 30-year low of certified controllers in a system."