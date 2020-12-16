ADOT to offer fully-cashless permitting system for commercial trucks

PHOENIX — The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) is now offering commercial truckers a way to make payments faster by introducing a fully-cashless permitting system.

After conducting a pilot program to move to a fully-cashless permitting system, ADOT intends to go fully cashless at ports of entry starting Jan. 1, 2021.

The move toward a fully-cashless system is also a way to help curb the spread of COVID-19 through the exchange of currency.

“We have been getting a feel from the trucking industry on how much they would support this change and the feedback has been positive,” said Lt. Jason Sloan, team lead for implementing the change. “This improvement will help eliminate waste and maximize resources available at ports of entry to process commercial traffic faster.”

The change will allow ADOT's improvement process to make more efficient use of time, resources, and taxpayer dollars.

A fully-cashless system is also being implemented at VIN inspection stations around the state.

ADOT is also working on developing a new commercial permitting system geared toward being cashless and touchless that is expected to be running by the end of 2021.