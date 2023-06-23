Home Depot has raised garden beds with wheels for just $25

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If you’re looking to up your gardening game this summer, Home Depot has got a deal you won’t want to miss.

Right now, you can get a raised garden bed kit with wheels for just $25.48. Normally, this kit costs $39.98—a savings of 36%. While it comes in seven different colors, only the charcoal gray kit is available today for this rate, but other colors are also on sale for various amounts.

To get the discounted price, simply add it to your cart. It’s such a great deal that there’s even a limit of five per order. Being a Home Depot Special Buy, this deal likely won’t stick around too long—so it’s best to act quickly if you are interested.

The bed features a self-contained watering system designed to automatically water plants. It also has drainage holes and a water reservoir to ensure plant roots don’t get oversaturated with too much water. A mulch cover prevents weeds from taking over, and an aeration screen provides adequate airflow to the roots.

The bed is made out of a durable, UV-protected resin that can withstand harsh outdoor elements and won’t rot like wooden garden beds. Plus, it’s easily transportable if you need to relocate it.

This kit could be used on its own or as part of a collection of garden beds to grow vegetables, herbs and other plants.

The kit includes setup and gardening instructions, along with tips. The company says that tomatoes and other vegetables grow “extremely fast and easily.” We think an abundance of fresh veggies and herbs sounds like a very good thing!

Buy the 24.5 in. x 20.5 in. Charcoal Gray Plastic Patio Raised Garden Bed Kit with Watering System and Casters on Home Depot for $25.48 (was $39.98).

