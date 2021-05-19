Valley non-profit works to provide job assistance

MESA, AZ — As some Arizonans look to get back to work, there's one organization that has the resources to help you succeed.

St. Joseph the Worker is a non-profit that provides resume assistance, mock interviews, and even clothing to make sure you are dressed for success.

"Everybody needs a little help now and then," said Brent Downs, Executive Director of SJW. "During the pandemic we really saw our client base change. So, whether you've lost a $100,000 a year job or a $12.50 an hour job, you're in crisis. We want to help get you through that crisis and get you back into the workplace."

The non-profit partners with companies across the valley, like SSP America.

SSP America is currently looking to fill 100 food service positions at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport.

They have in-person hiring events every Tuesday and Thursday at Lolo's Chicken and Waffles inside the airport from 9- 11 a.m.

"We're in a position to train right now," said Lieryn Jacobs, Regional Human Resource Manager for SSP America. "We've got a lot of management on site that can do onsite training. So, if you're interested in working at the airport come on down."

If you need help applying for a job or need resources, you can call St. Joseph the Worker at 844-SJW-JOBS or click here.