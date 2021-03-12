NOW HIRING: Mint Dispensary, CarMax, Upper Crust Bakery and more (03/14)

Ready for a new career? Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!

For more jobs resources, visit abc15.com/jobs.

1. Upper Crust Bakery is an international bakery manufacturer whose clients include Sam’s, Costco, Kroeger and Wal-Mart. They are hiring for various positions in packing and production. Daytime shifts, from 7am to 5:30 pm. For more information head here.

2. ResourceMFG and ProLogistix are some of the largest staffing companies in the U.S. They specialize in the placement of manufacturing and industrial to meet the increasing demand in the warehouse and distribution center industry. They’re currently seeking people in Avondale where they offer forklift certification. Positions range from packers to production associates. Benefits include competitive pay, multiple shifts, free online classes and your chance to become forklift certified for free. Learn more about ResourceMFG here and ProLogistix here.

3. Santander Consumer USA, a consumer finance company focused on vehicle finance and third-party servicing, is currently hiring in Mesa! They are looking to hire Customer Account Sr. Specialist roles to evaluate a customer’s account for all possible assistance tools for auto loan modifications and extensions. They offer a comprehensive benefits package available on your first day of hire, and are temporarily working from home. Explore all career opportunities here.

4. Looking to network with companies who value diversity and inclusion? At the ONE Community and BestCompaniesAZ virtual Diversity Career Expo, they’ll unite Arizona’s diverse communities and companies for dialogue about diversity and inclusion in the workforce while you make connections to top innovative leaders and inclusive companies who are currently hiring. This event will take place on March 25th from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM. Reserve your free spot today here!

5. Looking for a job in Tempe? Learn about great companies and current openings at Best Companies AZ’s next Tempe Virtual Job Fair to take place on March 16. Get your resume posted and matched with specific job opportunities. This event is free and will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Approximately 12 companies will present current hiring opportunities. RSVP today here!

6. CarMax, the nation’s largest retailer of used cars, is a Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For in America! CarMax is now hiring for “Work From Home” roles for their Customer Experience Center in Tempe. These open positions can include a $5000 sign on bonus or up to a $6500 sign on bonus for bilingual candidates. Don’t miss the opportunity to work for this award-winning company! Apply to open positions today here!

7. Want to know what it would be like working at an organization with an award-winning culture? For the second time in a row, Farmers Insurance® was named a Fortune 100 Best Companies To Work For! Farmers® is dedicated to providing team members with meaningful work in an inclusive environment and they’re now growing their Phoenix team. Learn more about the organization and check out open roles in Customer Service, Claims, Inbound Sales, and more here.

8. Recreational marijuana in Arizona is creating the need for The Mint Dispensary to increase it’s workforce by 50%! Open positions include retail managers, patient service rep, trimmers, growers, cooks and more. They also plan to open a third dispensary, so there’s room for advancement! Interested applicants should email their resume and cover letter to Jobs@TheMintDispensary.com. For more information, click here.

