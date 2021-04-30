NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies hiring NOW (05/02)

Looking for a new career? Here are 8 great Valley companies that are ready to hire!

For more jobs resources, visit abc15.com/jobs.

1. Great Wolf Lodge is hiring new pack members in a massive hiring event! Great Wolf Lodge Arizona will be hiring for 120 positions, with lifeguard, housekeeping and food and beverage roles being the greatest need. In addition to insider access to the pools and slides, Pack Member perks and benefits include competitive medical packages, vacation, and parental leave. Appointments are strongly encouraged and can be scheduled by texting the phrase “GREATWOLFEVENT” to 25000. Additionally, a small number of walk-up appointments will be accommodated at each location. It all happens Tuesday, May 4 from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m at Great Wolf Lodge Arizona: 7333 N. Pima Rd., Scottsdale, AZ 85258. For more info, click here.

2. Ready to start a whole new career with a great company? Learn more about ADP. ADP is growing in Tempe and has 100+ openings in Client Services, Implementation, Sales, and more. Register for their 60-minute info session on May 6th at 12 PM Arizona Time to learn about careers at ADP. Sign up today by clicking here.

3. Build a lucrative and lasting career with Freedom Financial Network recently named the #4 Best Places to Work in the valley! Freedom Financial Network knows more diversity brings more value to their business, which is why they are driven to add talent from every background to their team. Freedom is hiring immediately for Bilingual Customer Service roles and more at their Tempe office. If you are driven to help improve financial lives of those around the country, check out openings with Freedom Financial today here!

4. CarMax, the nation’s largest retailer of used cars, is a 2021 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For in America! CarMax is now hiring for “Work From Home” roles and others for their Customer Experience Center in Tempe. These open positions can include a $2000 sign on bonus or up to a $3500 sign on bonus for bilingual candidates. Don’t miss the opportunity to work for this award-winning company! Apply to open positions today here!

5. Axon is now hiring in Scottsdale for many positions across Operations, People Operations, Marketing & Communications, Software Engineering, Sales, and more. Working for Axon, you’ll be motivated to work on projects you believe in and have the support of your colleagues who will empower you to make change. Even Better? You don’t have to give up your work-life balance when starting your career at Axon, with benefits like parental leave, gym and fitness discounts, and discretionary PTO you can keep a balanced healthy life. Check out their open positions here and apply today.

6. Want to work for one of 2021 Fortune World’s Most Admired Companies? Northern Trust is hiring energetic and outgoing individuals to fill positions at all levels within their expanding Transfer Agency Services contact center. Apply for entry level analyst and experienced contact center leader roles where you will receive a robust onboarding and training program. As a Northern Trust partner, you will be part of a flexible and collaborative work culture, which has a strong history of financial strength and stability. Movement within the organization is encouraged, senior leaders are accessible, and you can take pride in working for a company that is committed to strengthening the communities it serves! Take a look at all open positions here.

7. GoDaddy is on a mission to empower entrepreneurs everywhere by giving them all the help and tools they need to grow online. GoDaddy was recently voted a Forbes Best Employer for Diversity in 2020! They’re currently hiring for many roles including Technical Sales Representatives, Inbound Sales Representatives, and others in Arizona. Their 11 Employee Resource Groups help their employees connect, communicate, and feel included. When you work for GoDaddy you’re offered a competitive salary and benefits including paid time off, 401k, equity grants, parental leave and more. Explore more of GoDaddy’s award-winning culture and apply to open positions here today.

8. The Scottsdale Resort at McCormick Ranch and other Scottsdale Hyatt locations have full-time opportunities available including security, spa receptionist, front office agent and more. This is your chance to get started with one of the best known hospitality companies in the world. They offer competitive pay as well as hotel and spa discounts. See all positions and apply online here.

