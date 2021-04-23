NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies hiring NOW (04/25)

Looking for a new career? Here are 8 great Valley companies that are ready to hire!

1. HUGE HIRING EVENT: Are you experienced in customer service? Ready to return to the restaurant industry? HMS Host at Sky Harbor Airport is hosting a HUGE hiring fair Thursday April 27, 2021 From 8:00AM–12:00PM at their offices, 1250 E Hadley Street, Suite 6 Phoenix AZ 85034. They're hiring for positions all across the airport, at places like Starbucks, Chelsea’s Kitchen, La Grange Orange, Barrio Café, Blanco Tacos, Olive & Ivy, ZinBurger, Cowboy Ciao, Shake Shack, SanTan Brewery and more! To learn more, click here.

2. Want to work for one of 2021 Fortune World’s Most Admired Companies? Northern Trust is hiring energetic and outgoing individuals to fill positions at all levels within their expanding Transfer Agency Services contact center. Apply for entry level analyst and experienced contact center leader roles where you will receive a robust onboarding and training program. As a Northern Trust partner, you will be part of a flexible and collaborative work culture, which has a strong history of financial strength and stability. Movement within the organization is encouraged, senior leaders are accessible, and you can take pride in working for a company that is committed to strengthening the communities it serves! Take a look at all open positions here.

3. Build a lucrative and lasting career with Freedom Financial Network recently named the #4 Best Places to Work in the valley! Freedom Financial Network knows more diversity brings more value to their business, which is why they are driven to add talent from every background to their team. Freedom is hiring for sales, technology, and customer service positions at their Tempe office. If you are driven to help improve financial lives of those around the country, check out openings with Freedom Financial today here!

4. GoDaddy is on a mission to empower entrepreneurs everywhere by giving them all the help and tools they need to grow online. GoDaddy was recently voted a Forbes Best Employer for Diversity in 2020! They’re currently hiring for many roles including Technical Sales Representatives, Inbound Sales Representatives, and others in Arizona. Their 11 Employee Resource Groups help their employees connect, communicate, and feel included. When you work for GoDaddy you’re offered a competitive salary and benefits including paid time off, 401k, equity grants, parental leave and more. Explore more of GoDaddy’s award-winning culture and apply to open positions here today.

5. ADP is hiring in Tempe! Why ADP? Because ADP is the place. The place where you come to challenge yourself, share generously, take risks, and create change. Where you can grow your career with an established, respected, global leader, and feel really good about it. ADP’s Tempe location has multiple openings on their Client Services and Implementation teams. ADP was named one of the 2020 Top 50 Companies for Diversity by DiversityInc. View open roles at ADP here.

6. Workiva is a 2020 Fortune Best Workplaces in Technology and they're hiring in Arizona! Workiva's culture of diversity and inclusion increases employee engagement, empowerment, and satisfaction. A career with Workiva includes award-winning perks and benefits like paid time off, parental leave, volunteer time off, health and wellness perks and more! Grow your career with this award-winning technology company by exploring open careers today. Now hiring for Customer Success, Engineers, Product Managers, Sales, and more. Get the details here.

7. CAREER FAIR: Choice Career Fairs is holding a career fair to give job seekers the opportunity to connect with local employers.The career fair will be held on Thursday, April 29 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the DoubleTree Phoenix North at the Metrocenter. Some of the employers attending this event include: Carvana, Optum Home Solutions, Sun West Federal Credit Union and Securitas Security. Jobs will be available in Banking, Customer Service, Hospitality and Sales. All job seekers are welcome to attend this event to submit resumes, network and meet with local hiring managers. To learn more about this career fair, click here.

8. Domino's is hiring drivers and team members all across the Valley. Competitive pay, flexible shifts and pizza perks. If you have a passion for making and delivering great food, this is the job for you. Apply online here.