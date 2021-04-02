NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies hiring NOW! (04/04)

Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!

For more jobs resources, visit abc15.com/jobs.

1. Build a lucrative and lasting career with Freedom Financial Network recently named the #4 Best Places to Work in the valley! Freedom Financial Network knows more diversity brings more value to their business, which is why they are driven to add talent from every background to their team. Freedom is hiring for sales, technology, and customer service positions at their Tempe office. If you are driven to help improve financial lives of those around the country, check out openings with Freedom Financial today here!

2. Liberty Mutual, a Forbes Magazine America’s Best Employers for Women and Great Place to Work certified company, is hiring sales representatives across the state including Chandler, Mesa, Scottsdale, Phoenix, Tucson, and more. As a Liberty Mutual field sales representative, you’ll enjoy a diverse, supportive environment, along with a competitive compensation program, including base salary, uncapped commissions and a bonus structure, and comprehensive benefits. If you’re a passionate salesperson, competitive go-getter, people person and relationship builder, apply today and bring your expertise. For a limited time, Liberty is offering a $5k Sign on Bonus for new candidates that have an active P&C or active Life and health license. Apply to open positions here.

3. Northern Trust is committed to capitalizing on the strengths and individual differences across their diverse workforce. They have 11 Resource Councils which connect employees from different backgrounds, provide networking and mentoring opportunities, and so much more. The Northern Trust commitment to diversity is just one of the many reasons they’ve been named a Fortune World’s Most Admired Company 14 consecutive years in a row. Northern Trust is hiring immediately for Team Leads, Analysts, and Consultants at their Tempe office. Check out open positions with Northern Trust and apply today here.

4. MFRG-ICON Construction is looking for talent at their corporate office in north Scottsdale. MFRG-ICON was recently named a 2020 Top Companies to Work For in Arizona. MFRG-ICON understands that the passion, dedication, and creativity of their team members is the lifeblood of their business. That’s why they invest in their employees, providing professional fulfillment, growth opportunities, and a truly cooperative working environment. MFRG-ICON is currently looking to fill positions for Project Engineers, Project Managers, Project Coordinators, and others. Learn more about MFRG-ICON and apply to their open roles here.

5. Are you ready for the real estate game? Homie is hiring 352 Buyer agents in Phoenix. Homie is a disruptive real estate company changing the way homes are bought and sold. In a highly competitive real estate market, buyers need local expertise and experienced professional support to help them get the home of their dreams. Homie’s model allows it to afford buyer agents competitive compensation, plus annual bonuses. Like buyer agents at traditional brokerages, their total compensation depends on how many deals they close. However, Homie agents differ from traditional ones in that they have substantial resources behind them including an app that makes it easy for buyers to schedule tours and save favorite homes, a world-class marketing team generating customer leads, and a one-stop-shop business model with easy access to loans, title, and insurance. Homie agents also have the benefit of a team to support transactions, and brokers and real estate attorneys to ensure clients get the best representation possible. Licensed real estate agents can apply at here.

6. Join the team at Terros Health. They have a wide range of positions available from Clinicians to Care Coordinators. They offer full benefits and 4 weeks of PTO your first year. Plus, cash bonuses for some positions and bilingual differentials. To apply, send your resume to HRRecruiting@TerrosHealth.org.

7. Want to know what it would be like working at an organization with an award-winning culture? For the second time in a row, Farmers Insurance® was named a Fortune 100 Best Companies To Work For! Farmers® is dedicated to providing team members with meaningful work in an inclusive environment and they’re now growing their Phoenix team. Learn more about the organization and check out open roles in Customer Service, Claims, Inbound Sales, and more here.

8. At Cable One they know diversity lies in the communities they serve and among the associates who dedicate themselves to ensure their continued success. They take deep pride in the communities they serve, community involvement and giving back is one of the things that keeps the company united. Want to join this inclusive, community involved company? Cable One is growing their Arizona teams! A career with Cable One includes benefits like paid time off, medical and dental benefits on day one, wellness programs, tuition reimbursement and more. Learn more about their culture, award-winning benefits, and open careers today by clicking here.

