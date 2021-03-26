NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies hiring NOW (03/28)

Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!

For more jobs resources, visit abc15.com/jobs.

1. Want to know what it would be like working at an organization with an award-winning culture? For the second time in a row, Farmers Insurance® was named a Fortune 100 Best Companies To Work For! Farmers® is dedicated to providing team members with meaningful work in an inclusive environment and they’re now growing their Phoenix team. Learn more about the organization and check out open roles in Customer Service, Claims, Inbound Sales, and more here.

2. ADP is hiring in Tempe! Why ADP? Because ADP is the place. The place where you come to challenge yourself, share generously, take risks, and create change. Where you can grow your career with an established, respected, global leader, and feel really good about it. ADP’s Tempe location has multiple openings on their Client Services and Implementation teams. ADP was named one of the 2020 Top 50 Companies for Diversity by DiversityInc. View open roles at ADP here.

3. Workiva is a 2020 Fortune Best Workplaces in Technology and they're hiring in Arizona! Workiva's culture of diversity and inclusion increases employee engagement, empowerment, and satisfaction. A career with Workiva includes award-winning perks and benefits like paid time off, parental leave, volunteer time off, health and wellness perks and more! Grow your career with this award-winning technology company by exploring open careers today. Now hiring for Customer Success, Engineers, Product Managers, Sales, and more. Get the details here.

4. At Cable One they know diversity lies in the communities they serve and among the associates who dedicate themselves to ensure their continued success. They take deep pride in the communities they serve, community involvement and giving back is one of the things that keeps the company united. Want to join this inclusive, community involved company? Cable One is growing their Arizona teams! A career with Cable One includes benefits like paid time off, medical and dental benefits on day one, wellness programs, tuition reimbursement and more. Learn more about their culture, award-winning benefits, and open careers today by clicking here.

5. Spear Education is one of the world’s most respected providers of multi-platform continuing education and practice growth resources for dental professionals. Interested in a career in Marketing, Sales or Customer Success? They’re hiring for these teams in Scottsdale! Spear is dedicated to their success-oriented culture and provides many perks for their employees, including one paid volunteer day to be active in the community. Join this hard-working team and start a career you love today by applying to open positions here.

6. Are you ready for the real estate game? Homie is hiring 352 Buyer agents in Phoenix. Homie is a disruptive real estate company changing the way homes are bought and sold. In a highly competitive real estate market, buyers need local expertise and experienced professional support to help them get the home of their dreams. Homie’s model allows it to afford buyer agents competitive compensation, plus annual bonuses. Like buyer agents at traditional brokerages, their total compensation depends on how many deals they close. However, Homie agents differ from traditional ones in that they have substantial resources behind them including an app that makes it easy for buyers to schedule tours and save favorite homes, a world-class marketing team generating customer leads, and a one-stop-shop business model with easy access to loans, title, and insurance. Homie agents also have the benefit of a team to support transactions, and brokers and real estate attorneys to ensure clients get the best representation possible. Licensed real estate agents can apply at here.

7. Join the team at Terros Health. They have a wide range of positions available from Clinicians to Care Coordinators. They offer full benefits and 4 weeks of PTO your first year. Plus, cash bonuses for some positions and bilingual differentials. To apply, send your resume to HRRecruiting@TerrosHealth.org.

8. Upper Crust Bakery is an international bakery manufacturer whose clients include Sam’s, Costco, Kroeger and Wal-Mart. They are hiring for various positions in packing and production. Daytime shifts, from 7am to 5:30 pm. For more information head here.

