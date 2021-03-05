NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies hiring NOW! (03/07)

Let’s get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies that are ready to hire!

For more jobs resources, visit abc15.com/jobs.

1. ResourceMFG and ProLogistix are some of the largest staffing companies in the U.S. They specialize in the placement of manufacturing and industrial to meet the increasing demand in the warehouse and distribution center industry. Their goal is to be the best staffing provider of talent for this industry as well as providing a measurably more productive associate. They’re hiring for a wide range of positions from forklift operators to welders, warehouse associates to machine operators. Benefits include competitive pay, multiple shifts and FREE online classes. Learn more about ResourceMFG here and ProLogistix here.

2. Recreational marijuana in Arizona is creating the need for The Mint Dispensary to increase it’s workforce by %50! Open positions include retail managers, patient service rep, trimmers, growers, cooks and more. They also plan to open a third dispensary, so there’s room for advancement! Interested applicants should email their resume and cover letter to Jobs@TheMintDispensary.com. For more information, click here.

3. Are you looking for a career with a company that supports and values your military service? BestCompaniesAZ is proud to present their 7th Annual Veteran Business Networking and Career Event in conjunction with Career Connectors. This event brings together Arizona’s award-winning, military-friendly companies with veteran business professionals. The event is March 11, 2021, 9:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. and is open to all military – active, retired, reservists -- as well as their spouses and significant others. Visit MilitaryAZ.org to register, event details, hiring companies, open positions and career resources.

4. ADP is hiring in Tempe! Why ADP? Because ADP is the place. The place where you come to challenge yourself, share generously, take risks, and create change. Where you can grow your career with an established, respected, global leader, and feel really good about it. ADP’s Tempe location has multiple openings on their Client Services and Implementation teams. ADP was named one of the 2020 Top 50 Companies for Diversity by DiversityInc. View open roles at ADP here.

5. Workiva is a 2020 Fortune Best Workplaces in Technology and they're hiring in Arizona! Workiva's culture of diversity and inclusion increases employee engagement, empowerment, and satisfaction. A career with Workiva includes award-winning perks and benefits like paid time off, parental leave, volunteer time off, health and wellness perks and more! Grow your career with this award-winning technology company by exploring open careers today. Now hiring Customer Support Engineer, Accounting Manager, Sr. Product Manager, User Experience Manager and more. Get the details here.

6. Spear Education is one of the world’s most respected providers of multi-platform continuing education and practice growth resources for dental professionals. Interested in a career in Marketing, Sales or Customer Success? They’re hiring for these teams in Scottsdale! Spear is dedicated to their success-oriented culture and provides many perks for their employees, including one paid volunteer day to be active in the community. Join this hard-working team and start a career you love today by applying to open positions here.

7. The CORE Institute is looking to fill more than 60 positions in Phoenix, Gilbert and Sun City. The healthcare company is looking for a wide range of positions, including Receptionist, Senior Website Designer, Registered Nurse, Software Engineer, Physical Therapist, Security Officer, Accounts Payable, Insurance Specialist, and Orthopedic Technician, to name a few. They offer competitive pay, 401K plan, GENEROUS paid time off and company health and wellness programs. It’s easy to apply online here.

8. The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Natural Resources Conservation Service is looking for more than 1,500 highly motivated and skilled conservationists nationwide. These full-time, entry level positions will fill 25 vacancies in 14 offices across Arizona. Positions include, Soil Conservationist, Forester, Civil Engineer, Natural Resources Specialist and more. Positions are available in Avondale, Douglas, Flagstaff, Fredonia, Holbrook, Kingman, Prescott Valley, Safford, San Carlos, Sells, Springerville, Tucson, Willcox, and Yuma. Many of these positions have specific education requirements and so it will be important to completely examine the job announcement for the qualifications and location of each position. Learn more here.

