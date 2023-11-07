Hilton and Hallmark Channel team up to offer holiday movie-themed suites

If you love being immersed in sentimental Hallmark movies around the holidays, you’re going to want to book a stay at a Hilton hotel this season. Hilton and Hallmark Channel are collaborating to bring its “Countdown to Christmas” theme to life at three Hilton hotels around the country.

A Hilton press release says the rooms will feature festive decor that is reflective of the property’s locale as well as symbols from “Countdown to Christmas” movies.

“This is a great representation of Hilton’s commitment to delivering immersive and unforgettable experiences during every stay,” said Matt Schuyler, Hilton’s chief brand officer, in a press release. “Our collaboration with Hallmark allows us to leverage timeless storytelling to bring an added level of excitement during the holidays.”

Each room includes a custom tree and a complimentary hot cocoa station, along with Hallmark Channel goodies like wine, Bissinger’s cocoa mix and hot cocoa bombs, Republic of Tea products, wine glasses and more.

Hallmark’s Holiday Sweetest Suite, Hilton New York Times Square

In New York City, you can book a stay at the “Hallmark’s Holiday Sweetest Suite” at the Hilton location in Times Square. The one-bedroom suite with a king bed features walls decked with holiday-inspired scratch-and-sniff wall decals, along with candy cane props and decor — including a curated Christmas tree with candy garlands and DIY ornaments you can create.

You even get an in-room Hallmark Channel candy store to enjoy while you watch the newest romantic films in the Hallmark Channel lineup. This looks totally sweet — and it’s all yours for $1,000-$2,200 per night, depending on the days you wish to book.

Here’s a YouTube walkthrough of the completely decorated suite:

Haul Out the Holly Suite, Hilton Americas-Houston

In Houston, the Hilton suite has been inspired by the all-new holiday film “Haul Out the Holly: Lit Up.” It features holiday designs and light treatments throughout, including light pillows, a light-up holiday village, a custom holiday light decorating station and a gingerbread bar.

Fans also get access to an oversized game, a custom branded light-up marquee and a twinkling light ceiling in the bedroom. Wow! The two-bedroom suite is available for between $1,200-$1,700 per night.

The online walkthrough shows the suite is totally Instagrammable:

Santa Summit, Hilton Chicago

The third location for a Hallmark-style stay is at the Hilton Chicago. This two-bedroom suite with a king bed and two double beds is called “Santa Summit.” It features vintage Santa decor, life-sized reindeer, a cookie kit and a wall installation for letters to Santa. It was inspired by the new Hallmark Channel movie “The Santa Summit.”

We’re not sure how we feel about the Santa figure standing in the corner, but the entire setup sure looks fun and festive! This room is available for $1,100-$1,200 per night.

This YouTube video displays all the Santa-themed goodness:

The Hilton Chicago lobby will feature a 24-foot Christmas tree, a gingerbread replica of the hotel complete with city skyline, and a game that allows all guests to find Santa’s Missing Buttons for a treat from the Hallmark Holiday Cart.

All three hotels will also feature a Hallmark Holiday Cosmopolitan drink, created by Hilton mixologists and served either with alcohol or as a zero-proof cocktail.

You can go ahead and book now for dates starting on Nov. 7, but dates are limited — so you’ll have to hurry if you want to experience the Hilton X Hallmark magic this season!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Check out Simplemost for additional stories.