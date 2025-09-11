US ranks last among wealthy nations in reducing chronic disease deaths, study finds

The United States placed last among high-income Western countries in reducing chronic disease death risks, according to a new study published in The Lancet.

In fact, while other countries saw a notable decrease in deaths due to chronic diseases between 2010 and 2019, the number actually increased for Americans between the ages of 20 to 45, the study said.

Researchers called this statistic a "rare phenomenon in high-income Western countries."

While the U.S. performed worst overall, researchers noted in the study that it was not entirely alone in struggling with this health challenge.

Germany ranked closely with the U.S. in the study's findings, indicating similar challenges in addressing chronic disease deaths.

Denmark topped the list with the largest decline in chronic disease deaths among the countries studied, demonstrating the most successful approach to reducing these preventable deaths.

The research highlights a concerning trend for American public health, as chronic diseases typically become more manageable and preventable as countries develop better healthcare systems and preventive care programs.

