Mental Health issues climb among construction workers, survey finds

Mental health in the construction industry is an increasing concern.

A new survey from the design-build firm Clayco shows that 64% of U.S. construction workers have experienced depression or anxiety in the past year — up from 54% in 2024.

In response, Clayco is urging companies to adopt its Construction Industry Mental Health Support Pledge, which outlines best practices to assist workers facing mental health challenges. By signing the pledge, companies would gain access to resources, including 24/7 anonymous support from mental health providers.

"For an industry that has made huge strides in improving and promoting the physical safety of our workers, it is time that we focus, collectively, on addressing the mental health and psychological safety issues faced by the entire construction sector," said Clayco CEO Anthony Johnson.

The survey also shows workers are willing to seek help. Nearly half of respondents said they have used mental health services or taken prescribed medication to address a mental health issue. Still, officials say more work is needed to reduce stigma throughout the industry.

"The unfortunate reality is that the long hours, physically demanding work and a male-dominated and stoic culture that discourages many from discussing mental health make construction workers, and executives, more susceptible to mental health issues when compared with many other professions," said Darcy Gruttadaro, chief innovation officer at the National Alliance on Mental Illness, which is partnering with Clayco to boost education and awareness across the construction sector.