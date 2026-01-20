Flu activity eases but remains high nationwide, CDC says

The worst of the flu season may be over.

According to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, flu activity has declined or held steady for the past two weeks, even as overall levels remain high compared with typical seasons. Positive flu test results are down 18%, and hospitalizations linked to the virus have also decreased.

Influenza A(H3N2) continues to account for most infections this season. Of the H3N2 viruses genetically analyzed by the CDC since late September, nearly 90% belonged to a single genetic group known as subclade K, the agency said.

That strain is genetically different from the one included in this season’s flu vaccine, meaning the vaccine may be less effective against it.

Despite the mismatch between the circulating strain and the vaccine, the CDC continues to recommend annual flu shots for nearly everyone 6 months and older, saying vaccination remains the best way to reduce the risk of severe illness, hospitalization and death.

For people who get the flu, four drugs approved by the Food and Drug Administration are available this season: oseltamivir phosphate, sold as a generic or under the brand name Tamiflu; zanamivir, sold as Relenza; peramivir, sold as Rapivab; and baloxavir marboxil, sold as Xofluza.

So far this season, the CDC estimates there have been at least 18 million flu illnesses, about 230,000 hospitalizations and roughly 9,300 deaths. Those deaths include 32 children.

