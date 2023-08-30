Harrison Floyd, defendant in GA election case, talks with Scripps News

Harrison Floyd, one of the 18 other people indicted with Former President Donald Trump, was released from a Fulton County, Georgia jail on Wednesday.

Floyd, who’s been accused of violating Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act, was the only one of all co-defendants who spent time in the jail known as Rice Street. He did not have a bond agreement before he surrendered last Thursday.

Floyd spent six nights in the notorious facility, which is currently under investigation by the Department of Justice over allegations of dire conditions and a growing number of inmate deaths.

Floyd spoke of these conditions in an interview with Scripps News National Political Correspondent, Ava-joye Burnett.

“The first morning I woke up hearing somebody get tased,” Floyd said. “...there's fecal matter on the wall.”

Floyd, who faces three charges in the 41 count indictment, said prosecutors in Georgia gave him no guidance prior to his surrender.

“No one from the district attorney's office reached out to me. They called everyone around the sun around me, they called my in-laws, they called my probation officer; I only knew what everybody else in the world knew, which was I was supposed to be there by noon on Friday. No one reached out to me to tell me anything else, anything different.”

District Attorney Fani Willis announced the 41 count indictment earlier this month against Floyd, Former President Trump, former New York City Mayor and Trump legal adviser Rudy Giuliani, former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and more than a dozen other codefendants.

The nearly 100 page criminal indictment described an alleged weeks-long scheme to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election results. It also described a pressure campaign against elected Georgia officials, like Secretary of State Brad Raffensberger, and election workers Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss.

Floyd told a judge and Scripps News that he could not afford thousands of dollars to retain an attorney, but has since received assistance from what he describes as a “fund”.

“Thanks to the grace of God and a lot of great supporters and people who supported me, a fund was started and I was able to get some great help that I feel very comfortable with and they got me out and I just feel very blessed and thankful,” said Floyd.

When asked if he thinks he should be getting financial support from former President Trump, or one of Trump’s Political Action Committees, Floyd said, “I am my own man. And like I said, the President has more issues to deal with. I'm not putting anything on him. He is not the one who's doing this to me.”

All 19 codefendants have until Sept. 6, 2023 to enter a plea in Fulton County court before Judge Scott McAfee.

Floyd would not speak further about the case when asked by Scripps News how he would plead.

