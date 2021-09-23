Hallmark Christmas Movies: This Year’s ‘Countdown To Christmas’ Movie Marathon Starts Oct. 22

It just wouldn’t feel like the holidays without a new slate of Hallmark Christmas movies! Cozying up to watch these family-friendly programs is one of the most beloved traditions of the holiday season. And Hallmark has just announced that the channel will begin its 12th annual Countdown to Christmas — including the premieres of new holiday flicks — starting Oct. 22.

That’s right: For those of you who skip the horror movies around Halloween and prefer more comforting fare, like “My Christmas Inn” and “Christmas Crush,” the Hallmark Channel has you covered from late October through the holiday season.

In a recent tweet, the channel even acknowledged that this is a, uh, different way to celebrate Halloween, but obviously, Hallmark Christmas movie fans are here for it:

Get ready to celebrate Halloween the @HallmarkChannel way! Get in the holiday spirit because #CountdownToChristmas begins October 22! pic.twitter.com/pp4i4zYS6I — Hallmark Channel (@hallmarkchannel) September 21, 2021

The feel-good movie channel revealed that it will be airing a whopping 41 new Hallmark Christmas movies this season.

Every Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 8 p.m. on the Hallmark Channel, you will get to enjoy a new holiday flick. And on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, you can watch a new Christmas movie every Saturday at 10 p.m.

Along with Hallmark Christmas movies, the channel is also unveiling some new Hallmark Movie Channel merchandise, which you can shop here. From games to home goods to clothing, you can deck the halls of your entire life in kitschy, cozy gear. (There’s even a Hallmark Channel Wine Club, featuring the holiday wines that are meant to pair with Hallmark Christmas movies!)

Here are some of the new Hallmark Christmas movies you can expect from the Countdown to Christmas this holiday season:

“You, Me & the Christmas Trees”

Starring Danica McKellar, Benjamin Ayres and Jason Hervey, this Hallmark Christmas movie couldn’t contain more holiday cheer if it tried! McKellar plays an “evergreen expert” who helps a Christmas tree farmer figure out why his family’s firs keep dying. This movie will also feature a bit of a “Wonder Years” reunion as McKellar is joined by Jason Hervey, who played Wayne on the classic TV series.

“Every Time a Bell Rings”

Premiering on Hallmark’s streaming service, Hallmark Movies Now, this one will be a tear-jerker for anyone with sisters. “Every Time a Bell Rings” stars Erin Cahill, Brittany Ishibashi and Ali Leibert as three sisters returning to their hometown after their father’s death. They have lost their sisterly bond and the closeness they once shared, but thanks to the surprise scavenger hunt that their father planned for them before his death, they find themselves facing their differences and becoming a family unit once again.

“The Santa Stakeout”

Uh-oh — someone in town has been robbing people at their high-end holiday parties. Enter Tamera Mowry-Housley to the rescue! Mowry-Housley plays a detective who is forced to go undercover with her partner (Paul Campbell) in order to infiltrate the town’s exclusive society and get to the bottom of these holiday burglaries. We think romance is in store for these two detectives as they move in together and pretend to be newlyweds. (Side note: Why does the holiday season and “pretend dating” pair so well together? No clue, but we are here for it!)

To make sure you don’t miss a moment of the Hallmark Christmas movies lineup, download the Hallmark Movie Checklist App. It will allow you to track new movies as they are released and it also features an exciting Countdown to Christmas timer so you always know just how many months, days and hours are left until Santa comes down your chimney.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.