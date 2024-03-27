Gov. Moore: 'We want to give families closure' after bridge collapse

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore told Scripps News on Wednesday that he hopes to provide closure for the families of six people who are presumed dead after a ship collided with the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, causing it to collapse.

The six people were working on the bridge when it plummeted into the river below. Moore said they were in the process of filling potholes at the time.

The governor met with family members of the victims following Tuesday's bridge collapse.

"The thing that they reminded me of was these were individuals who left home that night to fix pot holes," he said. "They had no idea that they would not make it home. That wasn't even a possibility. But the thing that the families also wanted to remind me is that these were brothers and these were sons and these were husbands who these families relied on. And I told them that that we would be there for them as well."

Moore confirmed that dive crews would be used on Wednesday to try to find the victims.

"We said we would put every resource available for the search and rescue, air, land and sea, to be able to try to find survivors," Moore said. "And now that we've transitioned into a recovery phase, I make the same promise that we are putting every resource that we have available to bring them a sense of closure."

Moore confirmed that some of the victims were from Mexico and Central American nations.

"I can tell you as a son of an immigrant myself, I know that these are families who are working hard to fulfill a measurement of an American dream, and the power of their stories and of these individuals' commitments, it resonates deeply with me," he said.

NTSB boarded ship

Meanwhile, the National Transportation Safety Board is conducting an investigation into what caused a ship to lose power and crash into the bridge. NTSB Chair Jennifer L. Homendy said early Wednesday on CNN that investigators have boarded the ship and taken its data recorder.

"We did have some investigators who boarded late last night to begin to look at the engine, room, the bridge and gather any sort of electronics or documentation," she said. "But really, it was very late and so we are returning today to continue that work and to also have our highway team on board to begin to look at the structure."

Homendy added that the data recorder has been sent to a lab and she expects some of the data could be released later on Wednesday .

"We've sent that back to our lab to evaluate and begin to develop a timeline of events that led up to the strike on the bridge," she told CNN.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com