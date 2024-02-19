You can get paid $2,000 to make delicious desserts at home

If you love experimenting in the kitchen, there’s now a chance you can make some cold hard cash just for trying out new dessert recipes.

Inspired Taste is looking for a Chief Recipe Tester to try out some of their dessert recipes. There is no experience necessary, so you don’t have to be a pro at baking. You just need a desire to eat some delicious desserts!

The chosen applicant will be asked to test five recipes over two weeks during April. In return, the winner will receive $2,000 and a new bakeware set and tools. All ingredients for the recipes will also be paid for, so you do not need to spend any of your own money.

While Inspired Taste doesn’t reveal exactly what recipes you may be making, they say the lineup “may include” banana cream pie, carrot cake cupcakes, cinnamon swirled coffee cake, easy-to-make chocolate cupcakes and banana bread. Your final creations will be shown on Inspired Taste’s social media accounts, which have more than 1 million followers combined.

If you wish to apply, you must have a knowledge of social media and be able to provide photos and videos of the completed recipes. You must be at least 18 years old and own an oven and basic kitchen utensils.

If you think you have what it takes, you have until March 1 to submit your application. You will need to upload a video explaining why you want the job and answer questions like “If you could only eat one dessert for the rest of your life, what would it be?” and “Would you consider yourself a sweet or a salty snack person?”

You’ll be asked to participate in an interview to assess your fit with the Inspired Taste team. If you get the gig, which should be announced by the end of March, you’ll be asked to spend two weeks during the month of April cooking and testing. This is work you can do after hours or on weekends.

Do you think you’d make a great Chief Recipe Tester? More than 4,000 people have applied already, so hurry if you’d like to throw your hat in the ring.

