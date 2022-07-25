You can get paid $1,000 just to watch TV the way you always do

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If watching TV and scrolling through the internet are some of your favorite pastimes, there’s a chance you can now get some cold hard cash for doing something you already love.

Cabletv.com is looking for four people to watch TV and use the internet, then explain how their internet and TV services performed over the course of 90 days. To qualify, you must be a TV and internet customer of AT&T, Optimum, Suddenlink or Verizon. If chosen, you’ll get $1,000 (about $11.11 per day) for watching TV or using the internet upon completion of the project.

Cabletv.com is looking for data on how the services work for real people, so you do not have to watch a specific amount of television or scroll through a certain number of websites. Simply use your TV and internet how you normally would then answer some simple questions about the functionality of the services.

One customer of each cable/internet provider will be selected for the job. To apply, simply fill out this application. There is no application deadline listed, but you may want to apply quickly in case cabletv.com hires for the gig soon.

If chosen, your input will help Cabletv.com improve their reviews of the services and therefore help their readers get a better idea of internet speeds, TV signal reliability and more. The company says that none of its employees live in the service areas covered by those providers, so it needs some help.

If you apply and are chosen for the gig, you may want to consider upgrading your television before it’s time to put your streaming services to the test.

Will you be applying to be a TV and internet tester for cabletv.com?

