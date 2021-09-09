Get a free drink at Dunkin’ every week until Oct. 3

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If you haven’t stopped by your local Dunkin’ to try the new lineup of fall drinks yet, you might just get the chance to try one soon — for free. Dunkin’s offering a deal that will allow you to earn a free drink every week all the way into October.

Now through Oct. 3, if you’re a DD Perks member, you can earn a free beverage reward every time you purchase three other drinks within the same week, with each week defined as Monday-Sunday. The three purchases do not have to be on different days, but must be at least one hour apart, so you can’t buy three drinks at once and then get a fourth for free.

You can sign up to be a DD Perks member for free by visiting Dunkin’s website. There is a limit of one free beverage reward per member per week. The offer is valid for the weeks of Sept. 6-12, Sept. 13-19, Sept. 20-26 and Sept. 27 to Oct. 3.

Dunkin’s fall lineup includes the return of the coffee chain’s pumpkin spice signature latte and a new pumpkin cream cold brew, which takes Dunkin’s cold brew and adds a pumpkin-flavored swirl. The cold brew drink is then topped with a new pumpkin cream cold foam (which is orange and has notes of pumpkin, cinnamon, clove and nutmeg) and sprinkled with cinnamon sugar topping.

You can also add Dunkin’s pumpkin flavor swirl to any drink, including hot or iced coffee, chai lattes, cold brew, espresso drinks, frozen coffee and even frozen chocolate.

If you don’t like pumpkin, this season also brings a new apple cranberry Dunkin’ refresher, an apple cranberry Dunkin’ coconut refresher and an apple cider doughnut.

The free drink offer is valid on any drink of your choice, so you don’t have to try any of these fall drinks if you don’t like these flavors.

Will you be heading to your local Dunkin’ to earn some free drinks now through Oct. 3?

