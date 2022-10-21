You can get a burrito for $6 if you wear your Halloween costume to Chipotle

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If you plan on dressing up this Halloween, you may want to add a trip to Chipotle to your Oct. 31 to-do list.

The restaurant chain is offering an entree for just $6 if you visit your local location in costume on Halloween from 3 p.m. local time to close.

You will need to make sure you sign up for Chipotle rewards ahead of time, but once you’ve done that, simply head to the restaurant on Halloween, open the app, tap “scan,” then scan your rewards member ID at the register. The deal is only good if you’re in costume, so don’t forget to dress up before heading out.

Most entree items are around $10, so the discount will save you about $4 per person, or $16 for a family of four. Of course, that’s only if all four are dressed up!

The deal includes all entree items, which range from burritos and burrito bowls to salad, quesadillas and tacos. The deal does not include extra items like guacamole (except for veggie entreés), queso, extra meat or other modifiers.

Chipotle is not the only place you can grab free food for wearing your costume this Halloween.

You can start the day at Krispy Kreme, where every guest who visits while wearing a costume on Oct. 31 will get one free doughnut of their choice, no purchase necessary.

While you don’t have to choose a Halloween doughnut, Krispy Kreme does have a new Haunted House Collection that includes four doughnuts: Spooky Spider, Scaredy Cat, Boo Batter and Neon Orange Sprinkle.

The Spooky Spider and Orange Neon are both glazed doughnuts, while the Scaredy Cat is filled with Kreme and topped with a cat chocolate piece, and the Boo Batter doughnut is filled with cake batter and topped with a ghost sugar piece.

Will you be wearing your costume to get some free food this Halloween?

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.