You can get a free photo of your pet with Santa at PetSmart

Our pets deserve to be in on all the holiday celebrations! These furry friends give us love, joy and devotion.

To get your pets into the holiday spirit, PetSmart has set up its annual Paws & Claus event on Dec. 16 and Dec. 17. What could be more adorable than having your beloved pet pose with Jolly Ol’ St. Nick? We all know our best boys and girls are on Santa’s nice list, so why not capture a holiday photo to commemorate the achievement?

To secure your spot on Santa’s photo shoot list, reserve your spot ahead of time. PetSmart’s website says walk-ins are welcome; however, pets with reservations take priority. This is a popular event, so we highly recommend going online to make your reservation ASAP.

You can visit the official PetSmart Paws & Claus website to make your reservation. Enter your ZIP Code to find the closest PetSmart location hosting the event. Then, choose your store and the day you want to bring your pets. Finally, select your time slot, and you’re good to go! All that’s left is to get your pet ready to meet Santa!

When you and your pet arrive for PetSmart’s Paws & Claus event, you can have the photo taken by on-site photographers who will email your photo. If you’d like, snap some pictures with your own camera or smartphone.

In addition to the free photo, PetSmart Treat members will receive a bonus 3X Treat points for attending the event. Also, event guests will receive a promotional code for a Free Mixbook Photo Book. The free promotional code is valid until Dec. 31 at 11:50 p.m. PT.

Finally, PetSmart will offer Paws & Claus guests $10 off a $20 or more purchase for an in-store purchase using Afterpay. Customers must download the AfterPay app and use the Promo code PETSMARTSANTA10 to get the deal, which is only valid on Dec. 16 and Dec. 17.

