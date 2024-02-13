Get 6 free wings from Buffalo Wild Wings thanks to Super Bowl OT

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Chicken wings’ biggest day of the year — Super Bowl Sunday — may have come and gone, but Buffalo Wild Wings isn’t done celebrating.

The chicken wing giant announced via Twitter/X that, thanks to the Big Game going into overtime, we all win free wings.

WE GOT OT!! FREE WINGS FOR AMERICA!! (incl. 6 free wings at particip. U.S. BWW on 2/26/24 from 2-5 p.m. local. See Terms below for details.) — Buffalo Wild Wings (@BWWings) February 12, 2024

Buffalo Wild Wings has been promising free wings in exchange for overtime since 2019 — and this year, Super Bowl LVIII delivered. When the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs tied regulation play at 19-19, the game officially went into overtime and Buffalo Wild Wings officially had to deliver on their promise. So, from 2 to 5 p.m. local time on Monday, February 26, patrons can score six wings for free at any participating Buffalo Wild Wings. We’re assuming B-Dubs needed that extra lead time to get supplies ready — that’s a lot of free wings!

The chicken wing purveyor posted a follow-up tweet containing the rules and regulations for the big wing giveaway and linking to their official press release:

“It happened,” the company wrote in the statement. “The Big Game went into Overtime for the first time since 2017, and Buffalo Wild Wings is giving away free wings to America. Everyone in the U.S. can redeem 6 free boneless or traditional wings in any of our 26 signature sauces and seasonings at Buffalo Wild Wings on Monday, Feb. 26, from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. local time. The offer is available for dine-in and in-person takeout only.”

So whether your team won or lost, we’re all winning free wings. Simply show up to a participating Buffalo Wild Wings location on Feb. 26 and place your order; no purchase necessary. The hardest choice you’ll have to make is which of the 26 sauces and seasonings to get!

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money.