Get $5 Bath & Body Works body care during the annual sale

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If you missed out on Bath & Body Works’ annual candle day sale last week, there’s another chance to save some major cash at the retailer.

Bath & Body Works’ Annual Body Care Sale is officially back, with body care items priced at just $4.95 for three days only. The once-a-year sale begins Dec. 8 for Loyalty Rewards Members and runs from Dec. 9-10 for everyone else.

If you’re not a Bath & Body Works rewards member, you can sign up now and enjoy early access to the sale, plus other perks like sneak peeks at new products and a free birthday gift.

The sale includes all body care items except full size eau de parfums, cologne and gift sets. All lotions, body sprays, shower gels and hair products are included. Take a look at just some of the products you’ll be able to get for just $4.95 Dec. 8-10.

Northern Brights Moisturizing Body Lotion

$4.95 (was $16.95) at Bath & Body Works

Regularly priced at $16.95, you’ll save $12 on this Northern Brights moisturizing body lotion. New this holiday season, the fragrance is a blend of eucalyptus essential oil and pine.

Beard & Face Wash

$4.95 (was $13.95) at Bath & Body Works

Regularly priced at $13.95 for a 4-ounce bottle, this Beard & Face Wash would make a great stocking stuffer. Made with aloe and vitamin B5, it has subtle fragrance notes of lavender and sage.

Satin Slippers Body Cream

$4.95 (was $16.95) at Bath & Body Works

New Satin Slippers Body Cream is made with essential oils, vitamin E, aloe, shea butter, cocoa butter and hyaluronic acid. It has fragrance notes of “white rose, dreamy jasmine and airy musk.”

Luminous Fine Fragrance Mist

$4.95 (was $18.95) at Bath & Body Works

Perfect for the holidays and New Year’s Eve, this Luminous Fine Fragrance Mist is regularly $18.95. A new fragrance, it has notes of ruby currant, gilded iris and praline amber. Bath & Body Works says it smells “radiant, decadent and sparkling.”

Jolly Gingerbread Village Body Wash

$4.95 (was $14.95) at Bath & Body Works

Another new fragrance, Bath & Body Works says the Jolly Gingerbread Village Body Wash smells like “putting the last finishing touches on your gingerbread masterpiece.” It has fragrance notes of gingerbread, vanilla and timber.

Which scents will you be stocking up on during Bath & Body Works’ Annual Body Care Sale?

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money.