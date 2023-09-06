Frontier Airlines offers fall and winter flight pass for $299

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If you’re suffering from the end-of-summer blues, planning your next vacation is the perfect antidote. And right now, the sky is the limit thanks to a deep discount on Frontier Airline’s GoWild! All-You-Can-Fly Pass.

Normally priced at $999, Frontier’s GoWild! Pass is now slashed down to $299. That means you save $700 on your fall and winter travel. You will then be able to book flights on the pass from now until Feb. 29, 2024. This gives you about five months of potential travel — and memories to last a lifetime.

Frontier Airlines currently flies to over 100 destinations in the U.S. and 31 destinations internationally.

With the GoWild! Pass, you have access to an unlimited number of these flights, both national and international. To use the pass, search on FlyFrontier.com for flights the day before you want to travel, if you are traveling in the U.S. If you are flying internationally, you can search up to 10 days before you want to depart. You may be able to book your flights farther in advance with the GoWild! Early Booking on flights where the option is available.

However, booking your return trip with a GoWild! Pass won’t be possible until you reach your destination. That means you will need to be flexible when it comes to your flights, so it’s not a good fit if your schedule doesn’t have much wiggle room.

The pass also doesn’t cover baggage, seat selection and other upgrades, so you will need to be prepared to pay for those extras if you want them. And there are blackout dates to consider as well.

But for travelers who have flexible schedules and love to be spontaneous, especially right now when it’s reduced by $700. If you are a low-maintenance traveler who can pack a carry-on and be ready for adventure at a moment’s notice, the GoWild! Pass might work for you.

