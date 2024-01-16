Four new Peeps flavors will be out in time for Easter

We may be right in the thick of winter, but the Peeps brand is already looking ahead to spring.

The company known for its marshmallow candy has announced which Peeps flavors will be returning this Easter, which comes slightly earlier this year, at the end of March. It has added marshmallow chicks in four brand-new flavors to the lineup: Peeps Rice Krispies Treats, Peeps Sour Strawberry, Peeps Icee Blue Raspberry and Delights S’mores Graham Cracker Flavored Marshmallow Chicks Dipped in Milk Chocolate.

The s’mores-flavored Delights Marshmallow Chicks are flavored like graham crackers, then dipped in milk chocolate.

The Rice Krispies Treats Marshmallow Chicks are exclusive to Walmart and are flavored like Rice Krispies cereal and marshmallows.

Just Born Quality Confections

$8 at Walmart

For those who like things with a tangier taste, the Sour Strawberry Flavored Chicks are available only at the Kroger family of stores. They are soft and sweet just like a normal Peep, but also have a “sour strawberry kick,” the brand explains.

Last on the list, the Peeps Icee Blue Raspberry Chicks are exclusive to Target. Peeps says they are “reminiscent of a cool ICEE on a sunny day and are the perfect frosty twist to any Easter basket.”

Just Born Quality Confections

$2.69 at Target

Returning flavors this year include the classic Chicks and Bunnies, Rainbow Pops, and chicks flavored like Dr. Pepper, Mike and Ike, cotton candy and more.

Aside from just eating Peeps right out of the package, there are quite a few more creative ways to enjoy the adorable, marshmallowy treat.

Use them as decoration in an Easter centerpiece. Or, add them to a spring version of a gingerbread house with these Peeps Houses you can make. You can also try creating recipes like this Peeps skillet dessert.

You can even make your very own Peeps by mixing powdered gelatin, water, sugar and vanilla and piping them to create shaped marshmallows. You can then coat them with a mixture of sugar and food dye.

Adobe

Are you a “Peeps” fan?

