Florida Gov. DeSantis set to debate California Gov. Newsom

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is making time for another debate — not against fellow Republican challengers hoping to win the presidency, but against California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

The two are scheduled to meet on Nov. 30 in Georgia for a 90-minute debate hosted by Fox News. Fox host Sean Hannity will moderate the debate, which will be aired during his show's time slot.

The exact location of the debate, which Newsom agreed to in August, is still to be announced.

Nathan Click, a spokesman for Newsom, said Newsom agreed to debate so long as the audience was kept in check.

“We want a real debate,” Click said. “Not a circus.”

Meanwhile, DeSantis and other Republican candidates will meet for the party's second televised debate of the 2024 race on Wednesday.

DeSantis will join former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, former Vice President Mike Pence, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy and South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott on stage.

Former President Donald Trump, who still leads the Republican field in national polling, is not expected to attend.

Stricter eligibility requirements have narrowed the field. To participate, candidates needed to reach at least 3% of the vote in either two national polls or one national poll and two statewide polls. Each needed at least 50,000 individual donors to their campaign, and had to sign a pledge to support the eventual 2024 GOP nominee.

