First responders can get BOGO sandwiches at Firehouse Subs

Firehouse Subs is honoring local heroes all week long leading up to National First Responders Day on Saturday, Oct. 28.

Now through Oct. 29, first responders who are in uniform or can show a valid ID can enjoy a free medium sub with the purchase of an additional medium sub. The offer is available for in-restaurant orders only. Those eligible include firefighters, police officers, EMTs and others who help save lives.

The deal includes any two sandwiches, including the limited-time-only Pepperoni Pizza Meatball sub and the new limited-time-only King’s Hawaiian Pork & Slaw sandwich, which supports the Hawaii Disaster Relief Fund.

A portion of every sale of this sandwich goes to relief and recovery efforts related to the wildfires that took place in Hawaii this summer. The sandwich features slow-smoked pulled pork, melted pepper jack cheese, slaw, sweet mustard sauce and mayo on a toasted King’s Hawaiian Bun.

If you’re not a first responder, you can show your support at Firehouse Subs by purchasing medallions for $1 or $5 that benefit the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation.

The foundation’s mission is to provide local first responders with lifesaving equipment and resources. To date, it has raised more than $79 million for “hometown heroes” across the country.

Other first responder discounts this month and beyond include 50% off at Reebok, a discount of 8% at Hotels.com and up to 30% off from Samsung.

Lowe’s is also offering a deal for first responders in October. Through the end of the month, eligible first responders can sign up on Lowes’ website and receive a coupon book with up to $1,500 in savings.

The discounts will come via email after you verify your status through The coupons can be redeemed through Oct. 31 and include 30% off cabinets, 25% off select bath and kitchen faucets, 10% off Kobalt outdoor power equipment and power tools, and more.

Are you a first responder or know one who could benefit from these deals?

