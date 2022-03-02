Fanta Dragonfruit Zero Sugar Is Here For A Limited Time

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Fanta, known for their fun-flavored and brightly-colored drinks, is launching a brand-new flavor in a color that is sure to brighten up these final cold days of winter.

New Fanta Dragon Fruit Zero Sugar is hitting retailers now and will be on shelves until July 10. The flavor has 100% natural flavors reminiscent of mildly sweet pear, watermelon and kiwi and looks fluorescent pink. It is caffeine-, calorie- and sugar-free.

The new flavor joins a handful of other Fanta flavors, including pineapple, strawberry, grape and pina colada, plus zero-sugar orange.

Fanta

If you’ve never had dragon fruit, which is also known as pitaya, it is native to Central America and Mexico and has a unique tropical flavor, which some have described as the union between a kiwi and a pear. It’s unclear if Fanta added watermelon to the mix to create the flavor profile for its new drink.

Adobe

While a first for Fanta, dragon fruit has popped up in a few other drinks over the years — it has been at Starbucks since 2018. The coffee chain’s seasonal Mango Dragonfruit Refreshers beverage is made with red-fleshed dragonfruit, which is shaken into the beverage along with sweet mango. Starbucks also has a Mango Dragonfruit Lemonade Refreshers drink and a Dragon Drink (made with coconut milk) on its roster of cold drinks.

Dunkin’ also added a Strawberry Dragonfruit Refresher in 2020. Taco Bell launched a Dragonfruit Freeze the same year.

You can also buy freeze-dried dragon fruit powder on Amazon to make your own drinks like this one from Pure Cane. The recipe also calls for mango juice, white grape or apple juice, unsweetened non-dairy milk and, if you want a boost of caffeine, green coffee extract.

A handful of other new snacks and drinks have either hit store shelves recently or are expected to in the coming months.

New drinks include a mocha flavor of Coca-Cola with coffee, a limited return of Dr. Pepper Berries & Cream and even a spiked version of Simply Lemonade. Snacks include Cocoa Puffs popcorn, Flamin’ Hot Cheddar & Sour Cream Ruffles, new Cheez-It Puff’d crackers and popcorn flavored like nacho cheese Doritos.

If you’re looking to satisfy your sweet tooth, Peeps will be making two kinds of coffee-flavored chicks this spring, Oreo has a new frozen treat line and you’ll find cake-flavored Fudge Stripes cookies from Keebler.

Keebler

Which new snack are you most excited to try?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.