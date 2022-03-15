Family Praises Amazon Driver Who Saved A Dad’s Life While Making Deliveries

We’re all pretty happy when we see the Amazon driver pull up, but one Washington family has an extra-special reason to cheer: A driver in their neighborhood may have saved their dad’s life.

Donald Crisman suffered an intestinal aneurysm while on his front porch in Graham, Washington, last week. His wife was in the bathroom and couldn’t hear his cries for help from outside.

Luckily, an Amazon driver was making a delivery on their street and spotted Crisman. Crisman’s daughter, Maddie, shared a video from the family’s security camera that shows the driver speaking to an emergency dispatcher and confirming the address:

“This woman was not delivering a package to my parents, but when she drove by and saw my dad she stopped and immediately called 911 and ran up to the door where my mom was in the shower and couldn’t hear him,” Maddie wrote on Facebook. “She went and checked on him before running and continuing to knock on the door.”

Thanks to the driver’s quick thinking, Crisman is expected to survive, and the family reached out to social media for help in finding and thanking the driver. After a segment aired on a local news station and the community rallied to assist, the Crismans located her!

Maddie Crisman posted that the driver’s name is Priscilla, and thanked her for her good deed. She also mentioned a few ways to send good luck to her hospitalized dad, too: “Have a caramel latte extra hot if you can stand it and wear black and gold or Steelers gear if you’ve got it.”

On March 10, Maddie Crisman updated her followers on dad Donald’s condition: Surgery to repair his intestines and abdomen was successful, but he wasn’t quite out of the woods yet. A further update, on March 12, delivered mixed news. Hospital staff tried to take Donald off his ventilator, but it didn’t quite work. However, another attempt on Monday evening, March 14, was more successful.

“They took him off the vent yesterday,” Maddie shared online. “He’s a bit confused and pretty agitated (as we all knew he would be) but my mom and I both were able to hear him say I love you and talk to him for a bit over the last two days. He has a long road of recovery ahead, but for now, we’re just thankful to hear his voice.” Feel free to send some additional Pittsburgh Steelers energy his way for Donald’s recovery process!

