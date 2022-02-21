Family Dollar temporarily closes more than 400 stores in several states

Family Dollar stores have closed more than 400 locations across the U.S. after a massive rodent infestation and recall.

Federal inspectors say they found more than 1,100 rodents inside a Family Dollar distribution facility in Arkansas.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says a consumer complaint prompted officials to inspect the facility in West Memphis, Arkansas last month.

Inside the building, inspectors said they found live and dead rodents, rodent feces and dead birds.

The FDA said it is working with Family Dollar to begin a voluntary recall of affected products.

Those products include food, dietary supplements, cosmetics, medical devices and over-the-counter medications that were purchased in January or February from Family Dollar stores in Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri and Tennessee.

In a news release, Family Dollar listed the 404 stores that may have sold products from the contaminated facility.

"Family Dollar is notifying its affected stores by letter asking them to check their stock immediately and to quarantine and discontinue the sale of any affected product," the company said.

"Customers that may have bought affected product may return such product to the Family Dollar store where they were purchased without receipt."

This story was first reported by Newsy, with additional reporting by The Associated Press.