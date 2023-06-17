Excessive heat and severe storms impacting millions across the US

The summer heat has reached the U.S., even though we are still days away from the official start of the season.

Tens of millions of Americans are under severe weather alerts as high temperatures plague parts of the South as Father’s Day and Juneteenth celebrations get underway.

High heat is being reported in Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Florida, with high humidity exacerbating temperatures into the triple digits.

"Definitely bring water with you. Definitely use something—towels, bring something," said Florida resident Jason Priceman.

Cities like New Orleans, Miami and Houston are facing excessive heat warnings the weekend before the official start of summer.

Parts of Texas could experience a scorching heat index of up to 114 degrees Fahrenheit, while parts of Louisiana may reach 107 degrees, and the Miami area could face temperatures as high as 110 degrees, according to a warning issued by the National Weather Service.

SEE MORE: NOAA says an unusually early El Nino is on the way

The Houston Health Department told Scripps News it was better to be safe and prepared, as the heat spares no one.

"Everyone is in danger of suffering a heat-related illness. It’s just not the vulnerable population. It's everyone even healthy, strong, young people, could have a heat stroke or heat exhaustion," said Porfirio Villarreal, Public Information Officer at the Houston Health Department.

Warning signs to look out for if you suspect someone is experiencing heat exhaustion, which can lead to a heat stroke, include dizziness, heavy sweating, and nausea.

Confusion and unconsciousness are signs of a heat stroke, which is life-threatening and should prompt you to seek medical attention quickly.

And it’s not just the heat that's causing trouble.

Flights are also in danger of delays as storms continue over the weekend.

Damaging winds, large hail, and even tornadoes are possible from Colorado to Florida.

In Florida, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport saw departure delays of over an hour Saturday due to weather, according to flightaware.com.

As for Sunday, an "enhanced risk of severe thunderstorms" is in effect from Arkansas to Alabama, with damaging winds being the main threat, according to the National Weather Service.

