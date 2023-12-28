Uptown Phoenix restaurant Southern Rail closes its doors after nine years

PHOENIX — The Uptown Phoenix restaurant Southern Rail closed its doors after nine years in business over the weekend.

The casual American-style restaurant says it was sold to another group, which plans to turn the location into a new restaurant concept. Details on the new restaurant concept have not been released yet.

Southern Rail was known for its unique southern recipes and its collection of Arizona wines. Southern Rail also worked closely with local farmers for its ingredients when possible.

Southern Rail's sister restaurant Beckett's Table, also in Phoenix, remains open for business.