The Oscars bring back red carpet glam in whites and gold

Chris Pizzello/AP
Leslie Odom Jr. arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, Pool)
93rd Academy Awards - Arrivals
Posted at 4:36 PM, Apr 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-25 19:36:20-04

Red carpet glam was back Sunday at the Oscars. Diane Warren and Leslie Odom Jr. kicked off the pandemic era's first big parade of fashion in looks of white and award-worthy gold in Los Angeles.

Warren served up a Valentino tuxedo in bright white with a sequin turtleneck, all by Valentino.

OSCARS RED CARPET 2021: Here is what everyone wore on the Red Carpet

Fellow nominee Odom shined in a glistening gold double-breasted tux, gold shirt included, from Brioni.

Glenn Close, nominated for "Hillbilly Elegy," paired a jewel-tone blue embellished caftan from Armani Prive with dark slacks and gloves. And she, like

Don't miss the 93rd Academy Awards LIVE on ABC15 Arizona TONIGHT at 5 p.m.