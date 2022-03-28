Will Smith issues public apology to Chris Rock following slap at 2022 Oscars

Will Smith issued an apology to Chris Rock Monday afternoon, following a now infamous incident at the 2022 Oscars.

In part, Smith said on Instagram, "My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable."

During the Sunday night awards ceremony, Chris Rock made a joke about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, to which Smith proceeded to go on stage and slap Rock.

Smith spoke shortly after an onstage confrontation as he accepted the award for best actor. Smith noted, in tears, that Richard Williams was also fiercely protective of his family. “I want to be a vessel for love,” he said.

The Oscars ground to a shocked silence after Will Smith smacked Chris Rock onstage after the comedian made a joke about Smith's wife.

Smith cursed at Rock after returning to his seat. Rock was presenting the award for best documentary when the tense exchange happened.

Read Smith's full statement below:

"Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally.

I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.

I would also like to apologize to the Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees and everyone watching around the world. I would like to apologize to the Williams Family and my King Richard Family. I deeply regret that my behavior has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us.

I am a work in progress.

Sincerely,

Will"

