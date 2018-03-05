Time's Up montage at Oscars show celebrates women and diversity

Ashley Judd, Salma Hayek and Annabella Sciorra took the stage on Oscar night to deliver a message to Hollywood and beyond: Time's up.

The three women are among the more than 60 who have accused the disgraced film producer of sexual assault or harassment that took place over the course of three decades. Weinstein has consistently denied all accusations of nonconsensual sex, but the allegations against him sparked a reckoning in Hollywood that took center stage at the Dolby Theater during Sunday's Academy Awards.

The woman stood together and spoke about the #MeToo movement that has swept Hollywood over the past several months and pointed out that this is not an issue that solely affects the movie industry.

"This year many spoke their truth and the journey ahead is long but slowly a new path has emerged," Sciorra said.

Judd also shared some powerful words during her moment on stage.

"The changes we are witnessing is being driven by the powerful sound of new voices, of different voices, of our voices, joining together in a mighty chorus that is finally saying, 'time's up,'" she said. "And we work together to make sure the next 90 years empower these limitless possibilities of equality, diversity, inclusion, intersectionality. That's what this year has promised us."

The women then introduced a video montage featuring men and women in Hollywood who have broken race and gender barriers.

"We salute those unstoppable spirits who kicked a** and broke through the bias perceptions against their gender, their race and ethnicity to tell their stories," Hayek said on stage.

Mira Sorvino, another Hollywood actress who has been vocal about the harassment she allegedly endured by Weinstein was featured in the montage.

"Everyone is getting a voice to express something that has been happening forever, not only in Hollywood but in every walk of life," Sorvino said.