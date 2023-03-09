LIST: Some of the most famous movies filmed in Arizona

PHOENIX — The 95th Academy Awards are set for Sunday, March 12, and we're taking a look at some of the most famous movies to be filmed right here in Arizona!

Psycho (1960)

Even though the majority of Alfred Hitchcock's horror film was filmed in Hollywood, some of the most iconic scenes were filmed right here in Phoenix. It includes looks of downtown Phoenix, Camelback Mountain, and finally a look inside the Jefferson Hotel. The 1960 film was nominated for four Academy Awards but did not take home the win in any of those categories.

Planet of the Apes (1968)

The legendary sci-fi flick was filmed in multiple widely recognized spots in Arizona. Most of the desert locations of the film were shot right here in AZ. The Grand Canyon, Lake Powell, Glen Canyon, and Page all make appearances in Planet of the Apes. It received two Academy Award nominations for Best Costume Design and Best Music, Original Score for a Motion Picture (not a Musical).

The Indiana Jones Series

While he's slated for a return to the big screen this summer, some of the earliest films in the Indiana Jones series were filmed in Arizona. Some of the first film, Raiders of the Lost Ark, were filmed in Yuma. The series returned to AZ to shoot scenes for the Temple of Doom. The second film in the series filmed on location in multiple Arizona locales, including Grand Falls in the Navajo Nation, Coal Mine Canyon, and Blue Canyon on the Hopi Indian Reservation. It's not clear if any of the latest film was shot in Arizona.

Star Wars VI, Return of the Jedi (1983)

Yes, even a Star Wars film has been filmed in the Arizona desert landscape. Several landmarks appeared in this chapter of the Star Wars series, including Castle Dome Peak, Blue Canyon, and the Vernon Cliffs National Monument. Return of the Jedi was nominated for four Academy Awards as well.

National Lampoon's Vacation (1983)

The ultimate 80's comedy followed the Griswold's family vacation. And for the Griswold's, they had to go see the Grand Canyon! Aunt Edna's death scene was also recorded near Sedona. There were also parts of the film shot near Monument Valley and Flagstaff.

Raising Arizona (1987)

Much like its name might suggest, Raising Arizona features LOTS of locations across the state! That includes Camelback Mountain, Lost Dutchman State Park, Sun Devil Stadium and many other areas!

Wayne's World (1992)

This early 90's classic was not just filmed in California and near Chicago. The film also had scenes filmed in Scottsdale and Mesa!

Forrest Gump (1994)

Run Forrest, run! After running for so long, Forrest decides he wants to stop, conveniently in Arizona. That scene was filmed on Monument Hill. And of course, it won a half-dozen Oscars for Best Picture, Best Actor in a Leading Role, Best Director, Best Writing, Screenplay Based on Material Previously Produced or Published, Best Film Editing, and Best Effects, Visual Effects.

Jerry Maguire (1996)

The film starring Tom Cruise was shot in multiple Arizona locations, including the scene with one of the most famous catch phrases from the movie. The famous "Show me the money!" line took place at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe. Other locations where Jerry Maguire was filmed include Lost Dutchman State Park and the Arizona Cardinals practice facility in Tempe. It earned nominations for five Academy Awards, taking home the win in the category of Best Actor in a Supporting Role.

Little Miss Sunshine (2006)

This hit film features one family's cross-country trip to get their daughter into the finals of the "Little Miss Sunshine" beauty pageant. While it didn't film along the entire route of Route 66, it did include scenes filmed across Arizona. Some scenes were filmed in Phoenix, Chandler, and Flagstaff. The film took home two Academy Awards for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role and Best Writing, Original Screenplay.