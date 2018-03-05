Jet Ski winner Mark Bridges had the best Oscar night
CNN
7:03 AM, Mar 5, 2018
"Phantom Thread" costume designer Mark Bridges pretty much had the best time of anyone at the Academy Awards -- he won an Oscar and a Jet Ski in the same night.
At the start of Sunday's show, host Jimmy Kimmel offered up a Jet Ski and a trip to Lake Havasu in Arizona as a prize for the Oscar winner who gave the shortest acceptance speech, an incentive for keeping their statements brief.
"I will be timing you. I have a stopwatch," Kimmel said.
The Jet Ski, Kimmel explained with help from Helen Mirren, who acted as the Vanna White to his Pat Sajak, was worth almost $18,000.
Kimmel announced at the end of the night that Bridges had the shortest speech, which clocked in around 30 seconds.