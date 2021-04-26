Watch
Entertainment

Actions

Regina King reacts to Chauvin verdict in Oscars opening

items.[0].image.alt
Chris Pizzello/AP
Regina King arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, Pool)
93rd Academy Awards - Arrivals
Posted at 6:02 PM, Apr 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-25 21:02:43-04

Actor and director Regina King is acknowledging the difficult year during an opening straight out of the movies for the 2021 Oscars.

King said we are "mourning the loss of so many" in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. She also referenced the guilty verdict at Derek Chauvin's trial.

She said that if Chauvin had not been convicted, she may have traded her "heels for marching boots."

King was featured at the start of the 2021 Oscars in an opening produced by director Steven Soderberg. Producers and directors promised that this year's ceremony would be closer to a movie than a television show.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

How to watch ABC15 on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Android TV