Plane crash in Dominican Republic claims the lives of music producer, 8 others

A plane crash in the Dominican Republic has claimed the lives of nine people, including a high-profile music producer.

The aviation company that operated the plane that crashed said the Gulfstream jet was carrying two crew members and seven passengers when it went down Wednesday as it was flying to Florida.

The crash occurred while the pilot attempted to land minutes after takeoff.

The Associated Press reported that Puerto Rican music producer José Ángel Hernández, better known as “Flow La Movie," was killed in the crash.

According to the company, the 38-year-old was accompanied by six relatives and colleagues.

The company said those on board included Debbie Von Marie Jimenez Garcia, Keilyan Hernandez, Hayden Hernandez, Yeilianys Jeishlimar Melendez Jimenez, and Jesiel Yabdiel Silva, the AP reported.

The company identified the crew members as Luis Alberto Eljuri and Víctor Emilio Herrera.

The news outlet reported that officials at El Higüero airport shut down operations, causing hundreds of flights to be canceled.

The cause of the crash was not immediately released.