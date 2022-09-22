Watch Now
Phoenix among Top 10 Best Taco Cities in U.S.

Phoenix ranked 9th on the list, and was ranked the top city for carne asada tacos
Posted at 12:37 PM, Sep 22, 2022
PHOENIX — A new survey is giving Phoenicians extra reason to grab some tacos on Taco Tuesday.

The new data from Clever Real Estate shows Phoenix as the 9th best city in the U.S. to get tacos.

The company analyzed data from the U.S. Census American Community Survey, Roaming Hunger, Yelp, and Numbeo to determine its list of top cities for tacos.

Phoenix took the top spot for its interest in carne asada tacos, and was runner-up for its interest in Taco Tuesday.

The full top 15 includes:

  1. Austin, TX
  2. San Jose, CA
  3. San Antonio, TX
  4. Oklahoma City, OK
  5. Los Angeles, CA
  6. Las Vegas, NV
  7. Houston, TX
  8. San Diego, CA
  9. Phoenix, AZ
  10. Riverside, CA
  11. Denver, CO
  12. Raleigh, NC
  13. Milwaukee, WI
  14. Dallas, TX
  15. Sacramento, CA

The bottom three cities for tacos were Hartford, Connecticut, Boston, and New York City.

