Watch
Entertainment

Actions

Paramount pushes release date of 'Top Gun: Maverick' back due to COVID surge

items.[0].image.alt
Paramount Pictures/AP
his image released by Paramount Pictures shows Tom Cruise portraying Capt. Pete "Maverick" Mitchell in a scene from "Top Gun: Maverick." Paramount Pictures on Wednesday postponed the release of the film, sending another of the fall’s top movies out of 2021 due to the rise in coronavirus cases and the delta variant. Instead of opening Nov. 19, the “Top Gun” sequel, starring Tom Cruise, will instead debut Memorial Day weekend next year, on May 27. (Paramount Pictures via AP)
Film-Top Gun Maverick
Posted at 1:20 PM, Sep 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-01 16:20:31-04

Paramount is pushing back the release dates of several movies, including "Top Gun: Maverick" and "Mission Impossible 7" amid a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Deadline and Variety reported that Paramount had changed the release date of 10 movies, including three starring Tom Cruise.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, “Top Gun: Maverick” was pushed back from Nov. 19 and will now be released on May 27, 2022. "Mission: Impossible 7” will now open on Sept. 30, 2022, instead of on May 27, 2022, date, and its sequel “Mission: Impossible 8,” was pushed back from November 4, 2022, is moving to July 7, 2023.

Paramount is also delaying "Jackass Forever," which will be released on Feb. 4, 2022, instead of on Oct. 22.

Variety reported that “Dungeons & Dragons” was moved from May 27, 2022, to March 3, 2023.

According to the Associated Press, Paramount isn't the only one delaying the release of movies. Sony Pictures has pushed back the release of “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” from September to Oct. 15 due to a surge in COVID cases.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Give a book to a child in need. Donate today!