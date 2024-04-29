Watch Now
Paramount Global replaces CEO Bob Bakish with a trio of executives

Three executives who lead other Paramount properties will now serve in Paramount's new "Office of the CEO."
Posted at 2:12 PM, Apr 29, 2024
Paramount Global on Monday announced that Bob Bakish is stepping down as CEO of the film, television and multimedia company.

Bakish will be replaced by a troika of executives who will form a new “Office of the CEO.” The group includes George Cheeks, the CEO of CBS; Chris McCarthy, CEO of Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios and Paramount Media Networks; and Brian Robbins, the CEO of Paramount Pictures.

The company said Cheeks, McCarthy and Robbins will work closely with Chief Financial Officer Naveen Chopra and the board of directors.

