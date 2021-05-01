Oscar-winning actress Olympia Dukakis dies at 89

NEW YORK, NY — Academy Award-winning actress Olympia Dukakis has died at the age of 89, according to a statement from her family.

On Saturday, Dukakis' brother Apollo posted a message on Facebook to update fans that his sister had passed away in New York City.

He wrote, "After many months of failing health she is finally at peace and with her Louis." Her husband, Louis, died in 2018.

My beloved sister, Olympia Dukakis, passed away this morning in New York City. After many months of failing health she is finally at peace and with her Louis. Posted by Apollo Dukakis on Saturday, May 1, 2021

Dukakis won the Oscar for her role in "Moonstruck" in 1987. The film also starred singer and actress Cher.

She starred in dozens of other big films including, "Steel Magnolias," "Look Who's Talking," "Mr. Holland's Opus," "Working Girl," "Over The Hill," and many more.

She also had many television roles in shows like, "Search for Tomorrow," "Tales of the City," "Touched By an Angel," "The Simpsons," "Center of the Universe," "Frasier," "Joan of Arc," "Bored to Death," "Law & Order," and more.

She's survived by her three children and siblings.