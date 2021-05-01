Watch
Entertainment

Actions

Oscar-winning actress Olympia Dukakis dies at 89

items.[0].image.alt
Andy Kropa /Andy Kropa /Invision/AP
Olympia Dukakis attends a screening of Lifetime's "Big Driver" on Wednesday, Oct. 15, 2014, In New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)
Olympia Dukakis
Posted at 1:25 PM, May 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-01 16:28:34-04

NEW YORK, NY — Academy Award-winning actress Olympia Dukakis has died at the age of 89, according to a statement from her family.

On Saturday, Dukakis' brother Apollo posted a message on Facebook to update fans that his sister had passed away in New York City.

He wrote, "After many months of failing health she is finally at peace and with her Louis." Her husband, Louis, died in 2018.

My beloved sister, Olympia Dukakis, passed away this morning in New York City. After many months of failing health she is finally at peace and with her Louis.

Posted by Apollo Dukakis on Saturday, May 1, 2021

Dukakis won the Oscar for her role in "Moonstruck" in 1987. The film also starred singer and actress Cher.

She starred in dozens of other big films including, "Steel Magnolias," "Look Who's Talking," "Mr. Holland's Opus," "Working Girl," "Over The Hill," and many more.

She also had many television roles in shows like, "Search for Tomorrow," "Tales of the City," "Touched By an Angel," "The Simpsons," "Center of the Universe," "Frasier," "Joan of Arc," "Bored to Death," "Law & Order," and more.

She's survived by her three children and siblings.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

How to watch ABC15 on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Android TV