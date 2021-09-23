Netflix announces 'Tiger King' season 2 is coming late this year

If you were among the many people who binge-watched the Netflix documentary series “Tiger King” in the early months of the pandemic, you’re in for a treat.

Netflix announced Thursday that there will be a second season of the TV show and it will return to the streaming platform later this year.

“Tiger King is coming back this year — and Season 2 promises just as much mayhem and madness as Season 1!” wrote Netflix in a tweet.

Netflix says the first season of the hit show attracted 64 million households in the first four weeks after its March 2020 premiere.

The entertainment company says the new season of “Tiger King” will “lead the pack” of its upcoming documentaries exploring crime, cons, and scams.

It’s unclear at this time what the second season of the show will include, but a teaser for the second installment was included in a video released by Netflix Thursday. It includes shots of the previous stars – Carole Baskin, Jeff Lowe, and Joseph Maldonado-Passage, who is popularly known as Joe Exotic. The latter is seen in what appears to be a prison camera. The clip also shows a billboard that says, "Who murdered Don Lewis?" He's Baskin's previous husband who disappeared in the late 1990s.

Maldonado-Passage remains in prison in Fort Worth, Texas. In January of 2020, he was sentenced to about 22 years in prison after being found guilty on two murder-for-hire counts, eight Lacey Act counts, and nine Endangered Species Act counts, according to the Justice Department.

Maldonado-Passage is accused of hiring an unnamed person in 2017 to murder Baskin in Florida, and also hiring a person who turned out to be an undercover FBI agent to commit that murder.

An indictment further alleged Maldonado-Passage falsified forms involving the sale of wildlife in interstate commerce, killed five tigers in 2017 to make room for cage space for other big cats, and sold and offered to sell tiger cubs in interstate commerce. Because tigers are an endangered species, these alleged killings and sales violated the Endangered Species Act.